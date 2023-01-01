Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min read
Finance
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min read
Finance
Labor Force Participation Rate Explained
Labor Force Participation Rate Explained

We explain Labor Force Participation Rate and why it matters to employers.

2 min read
Regulations
What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
How to Write an Effective Credit Memo
How to Write an Effective Credit Memo

Learn the definition of a credit memo, its role in business and how to write one

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial statement analysis?
What is financial statement analysis?

Gain an understanding of business prospects with financial statement analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What are drawings in accounting?
What are drawings in accounting?

Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners

2 min read
Finance
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
What is Matrix Management?
What is Matrix Management?

Learn how matrix management can boost overall business productivity

3 min read
Business Management
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accountants
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?
Non-Disclosure Agreement: What are they and how do they work?

Learn how a non-disclosure agreement works and its core elements

2 min read
Regulations
What is the time period principle?
What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
What does incremental budgeting mean?
What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min read
Accountants
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud
How to prevent card-not-present (CNP) fraud

Find out about cnp fraud and ways to prevent it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?
What is Substance Over Form in Accounting?

Find out everything you need to know about substance over form in accounting

2 min read
Accountants
What is Gamification in Business?
What is Gamification in Business?

Learn how gamification can help you smash your business goals.

2 min read
Business Management
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it
Employee turnover: what it means and how to calculate it

Learn how employee turnover can affect a company and how to manage it

2 min read
Business Management
What is demand-pull inflation?
What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min read
Finance
What is a basis point?
What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate
How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min read
Accountants
What are semi-variable costs?
What are semi-variable costs?

Learn the meaning of a semi-variable cost and its examples

2 min read
Business Management

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.