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What Is greenwashing in business?
What Is greenwashing in business?

Learn how to identify greenwashing and ways to avoid it

2 min read
Business Management
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min read
Finance
What is succession planning?
What is succession planning?

Find out how succession planning can embed long-term success in your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min read
Finance
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works
Competitive benchmarking: what it is and how it works

Learn how competitive benchmarking can boost business growth

2 min read
Business Management
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min read
Finance
What is the Luhn Algorithm?
What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min read
Accountants
What is inherent risk?
What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min read
Accountants
What is bottom up budgeting?
What is bottom up budgeting?

Find out how bottom up budgeting can be a useful tool for your business

2 min read
Accountants
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively
The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively

Learn more about cost principle and its application in business

2 min read
Accountants
What is a customer deposit?
What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min read
Accountants
What is Sensitivity Analysis?
What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Control Account?
What is a Control Account?

Is a control account a useful financial reporting tool for your business?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Balanced Scorecard?
What is a Balanced Scorecard?

How can a balanced scorecard help you to manage company strategy?

2 min read
Business Management
Smart Contracts Explained
Smart Contracts Explained

How do smart contracts work and how can they improve processes & relationships?

2 min read
Business Management
Enrolled Agents: What are they & how can they help my business?
Enrolled Agents: What are they & how can they help my business?

All the information you need to know about an enrolled agent

2 min read
Accountants
What is EBITDA margin?
What is EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is Geometric Mean?
What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min read
Accountants
What is disruptive innovation?
What is disruptive innovation?

Learn how disruptive innovation can determine the future of industries

3 min read
Business Management
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports
GoCardless extends leadership position in G2 Winter 2021 Reports

Customer satisfaction and easy to use-few reasons we are a G2 Winter 2021 leader

3 min read
Payments
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures

2 min read
GoCardless
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit
Checks and balances: The shift from checks to bank debit

Is it time for US businesses to leave checks behind for good?

5 min read
Enterprise
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet
Powering SaaS Payments: The Bank Debit Cheatsheet

Why does bank debit matter for SaaS businesses? Read more to find out.

5 min read
SaaS

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.