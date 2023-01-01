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GoCardless for Salesforce

Automating Quote to Cash, with payments fully on-platform.

GoCardless for Salesforce enables Salesforce users to automate the collection of payments on their due date without ever leaving Salesforce.

Fully integrated, fully automated

Reduce your payment costs

GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By leveraging GoCardless within Salesforce, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Salesforce is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.

Improve your cash flow

Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. GoCardless can work alongside Salesforce’s autopay feature to automatically collect a payment on the invoice due date. This creates a 100% touchless payment process while guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating late payments, and reducing associated collection costs.

Offer payment flexibility

Extend the functionality of Salesforce Billing by leveraging GoCardless to create payment plans from an individual invoice. Customers will have flexibility in how they pay through the ability to offer bespoke payment plans for an individual invoice.

One global solution

Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Salesforce Billing

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this”

Beverly Tu Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Resources

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Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.