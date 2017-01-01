[On-Demand] Recipe for Success+: How Lifestyle Fitness is reducing failed payments
Hear from Lifestyle Fitness and GoCardless in this pre-recorded webinar on how failed payments don't have to be an inevitability of doing business. See how you can leverage Success+ to improve NPS scores and revenue.
Speakers
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director Product Marketing, GoCardless
Beth McGarrick, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
We discussed:
How Lifestyle Fitness is putting customer experience first and saving money while they’re at it
How any business can collect more payments successfully with digitisation, automation and payment intelligence
Lifestyle Fitness' experience of implementing and using Success+ day-to-day