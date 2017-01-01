WE'RE READY
Are you ready for open banking?
At GoCardless, we’re using open banking to make Direct Debit real-time and provide a data-rich experience for both our merchants and their customers.
What is open banking?
Open banking, also known as the Consumer Data Right (CDR), is an Australian government initiative to drive competition and the development of new financial products and services.
These regulation-led changes required banks to open up their data and formed the broader term ‘open banking’ that we use today.
What is the New Payments Platform (NPP)?
The New Payments Platform (NPP) was introduced in 2018 to facilitate instant bank-to-bank transfers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Similar to Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) or ‘open banking’ offering, the NPP framework is built upon an open access infrastructure, which enables third party providers to develop ‘overlay’ services.
These are products or services that use the NPP as their foundation. This framework was designed with the aim of driving payments innovations that ultimately benefit the end-consumer, just like open banking.
NPP is a real-time Direct Debit payment using a payer ID. It is not open banking.
New - Collect one-off payments seamlessly (GBP only)
GoCardless has launched its first open-banking powered product available for GBP scheme. Instant Bank Pay enables you to make first-time payments, account top-ups and even one-off charges easy and fast with an instant confirmation. Powered by open banking it's and designed to complement GoCardless bank debit.
Currently only available for businesses in the UK. This means, if you're an Australian HQ'd buisness with merchants in UK&I paying in GBP, you can access this revolutionaly payment meathod.
