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Finance

Finance

Guide to the cash conversion cycle
Guide to the cash conversion cycle
3 min read
Finance
What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What is purchase requisition?
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Managing cash flow in a crisis
Managing cash flow in a crisis

Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is supply chain finance?
What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

2 min read
Finance
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

3 min read
Finance
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
Invoice payment terms in Australia
Invoice payment terms in Australia

Find out more about invoice payment terms in Australia with our helpful guide.

3 min read
Finance
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accountants
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
How financial projections can help your business
How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

3 min read
Finance
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to merchant services
A small business guide to merchant services

Learn more about the best merchant services for small businesses in Australia.

3 min read
Finance
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
SaaS
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses
A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

3 min read
Payments
Small business guide to building the balance sheet
Small business guide to building the balance sheet

What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?

3 min read
Finance
Can I charge interest on late payments?
Can I charge interest on late payments?

How much interest can I charge on overdue invoices in Australia. Find out here.

2 min read
Finance
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

3 min read
Invoicing
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

4 min read
GoCardless
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
The ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders
The ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders

Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.

PDF
Finance
5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?

2 min read
Payments
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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.