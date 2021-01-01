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Cash flow

Cash flow

Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers
Get paid faster: Strategies for collecting money from customers

Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.

3 min read
Small Business
More business reporting at your fingertips
More business reporting at your fingertips

Simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance

1 min read
Cash flow
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Cash flow
How to collect payments from customers
How to collect payments from customers
4 min read
Payments
Simplifying Payments for your Business with FinancialForce and Asperato
Simplifying Payments for your Business with FinancialForce and Asperato

Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?

2 min read
Payments
[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash
[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

Webinar
Cash flow
How to Streamline Quote to Cash Process
How to Streamline Quote to Cash Process

Discover some useful tips for streamlining the quote to cash process.

3 min read
Cash flow
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services
7 min read
Enterprise
What Is Invoice Trading?
What Is Invoice Trading?

Find out about invoice trading and invoice trading platforms.

2 min read
Cash flow
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow

Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.

3 min read
Enterprise
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021
3 key takeaways from The Global Payment Timings Index 2021

Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.

3 min read
Cash flow
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021
[Report] The global payment timings index 2021

How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.

PDF
Cash flow
Calculate Your Burn Rate
Calculate Your Burn Rate

Burn rate is a key metric for current and potential investors.

3 min read
Cash flow
Direct vs. Indirect Cash Flow Methods
Direct vs. Indirect Cash Flow Methods

Discover the difference between indirect and direct cash flow in our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.

4 min read
Enterprise
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
Boosting cash flow for employers during Covid-19
Boosting cash flow for employers during Covid-19

Find out whether you’re eligible for covid-related cash flow boost payments

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a loss leader?
What is a loss leader?

What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition
[Webinar] Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

Webinar
Cash flow
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples
Discount Rate Definition, Types and Examples

What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow
How to calculate free cash flow

Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow
How to create passive income to improve your cash flow

From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas

3 min read
Cash flow
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
Open Banking
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