Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Master collecting money from customers for healthy cash flow and growth.
Simplify the way you analyse and manage your business performance
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
Will open banking or Account-to-Account payments simplify your payments process?
Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
Discover some useful tips for streamlining the quote to cash process.
Find out about invoice trading and invoice trading platforms.
Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.
Discover the benchmarks for global payment timings from the latest research.
How quickly does your business get paid compared to the industry benchmark? We looked at over 40 million payments from 65,000 businesses to find out.
Burn rate is a key metric for current and potential investors.
Discover the difference between indirect and direct cash flow in our guide.
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget
Find out whether you’re eligible for covid-related cash flow boost payments
What are loss leader items, and how do they fit into a sales strategy?
Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections
What is the discount rate, and what does it mean for your business?
Free cash flow is a useful measure of profitability.
From rental properties to peer-to-peer lending, discover passive income ideas
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.