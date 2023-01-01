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Cash flow

Cash flow

What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
A practical guide to increasing your fees
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From setting your goals to streamlining your quoting process and profiling your clients – here's our seven step guide to a successful fee increase for Australian firms.

PDF
Payments
5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?

2 min read
Payments
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.

PDF
Cash flow
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs
Getting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs

The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.

PDF
Cash flow
Tried and tested tips to boost your company’s cash flow
Tried and tested tips to boost your company’s cash flow

Top tips for achieving cash flow health – a guide for Australian SMBs.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants
How to become a cash flow guru – a guide for Australian accountants

5 steps to healthier cash flow for you and your clients

PDF
Accountants
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