Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Cash flow

Cash flow

Pretax Profit Margins Explained
Pretax Profit Margins Explained

A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors

2 min read
Cash flow
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments
Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 Ways to Boost Your Cash Flow in 2021
5 Ways to Boost Your Cash Flow in 2021

Cash flow is more important than ever. Here’s how to improve yours!

2 min read
Cash flow
5 solutions to cash flow problems
5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min read
Cash flow
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Cash flow
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow forecasting?
What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

3 min read
Cash flow
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge

Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?

Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow from operating activities?
What is cash flow from operating activities?

Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.

2 min read
Cash flow
Managing cash flow in a crisis
Managing cash flow in a crisis

Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.

3 min read
Cash flow
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
1234

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.