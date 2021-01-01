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A simple guide to pretax profit margins and why they’re important to investors
Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.
Cash flow is more important than ever. Here’s how to improve yours!
Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.
Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.
Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.
Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...
Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.
Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.
Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.
Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.
Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.
Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.