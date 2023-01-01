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Cash flow

Cash flow

Cash flow statement: Indirect method
Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success

4 min read
Payments
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
[Webinar] Managing cash flow in a crisis
[Webinar] Managing cash flow in a crisis

In this webinar we'll offer expert advice on how to manage your cash flow in times of crisis.

Webinar
Cash flow
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min read
Cash flow
How to do a cash flow forecast
How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min read
Cash flow
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is the accounts receivable days formula?
What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are incremental cash flows?
What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min read
Cash flow
How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
What is accounts payable and receivable process
What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min read
Cash flow
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min read
Cash flow
Operating cash flow ratio formula
Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

2 min read
Cash flow
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to understand cash flow lending
How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending in Australia.

3 min read
Cash flow
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