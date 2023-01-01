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Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.
Made for payment success
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.
In this webinar we'll offer expert advice on how to manage your cash flow in times of crisis.
What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?
We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.
Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.
Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.
What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?
Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.
Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.
Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.
Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.
Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.
Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.
Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.
What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.
Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending in Australia.