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Accountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Goodwill Mean
What Does Goodwill Mean

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accountants
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accountants
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate life cycle costing
How to calculate life cycle costing

Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.

3 min read
Accountants
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?
What is a chart of accounts & is it important?

A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.

2 min read
Accountants
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples
Deferred Revenue: Definition & Examples

Deferred revenue refers to payments for goods that haven’t been delivered yet.

2 min read
Accountants
What is total contract value (TCV)?
What is total contract value (TCV)?

Total contract value refers to the total value of a contract, including fees.

3 min read
Accountants
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping
Online small business accounting and bookkeeping

Find out more about online bookkeeping for a small business.

2 min read
Accountants
Everything you need to know about BAS statements
Everything you need to know about BAS statements

Want to know how to do a BAS statement? Read on for our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
An introduction to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

Earnings before interest and taxes measures your company’s profitability.

2 min read
Accountants
How to apply for an ABN (Australian Business Number)
How to apply for an ABN (Australian Business Number)

Want to know how to get an ABN? Find out more with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the taxable payments annual report (TPAR)?
What is the taxable payments annual report (TPAR)?

Find out more about how to produce a taxable payments annual report (TPAR).

2 min read
Accountants
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
How to calculate GST (goods and services tax)
How to calculate GST (goods and services tax)

How much is GST? Learn more about the goods and services tax.

2 min read
Accountants
What is remittance advice?
What is remittance advice?

Want to know more about remittance advice slips? Read our definitive guide.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a profit and loss account?
What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min read
Accountants
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