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5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay
5 facts about how B2B SaaS customers choose to pay

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

3 min read
Payments
What is cost accounting?
What is cost accounting?
2 min read
Accountants
What does an auditor do?
What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min read
Accountants
What is market value?
What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min read
Finance
What does work in progress mean?
What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min read
Accountants
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix
3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.

4 min read
Enterprise
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?
How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?

Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.

3 min read
Enterprise
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained
Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min read
Finance
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know

2 min read
Finance
Black Scholes definition and equation
Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

2 min read
Accountants
Refinance: definition and examples
Refinance: definition and examples

What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates

2 min read
Finance
What is an index fund?
What is an index fund?

Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund

3 min read
Finance
The 5 best apps for business finance
The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

4 min read
Finance
A guide to mergers and acquisitions
A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min read
Accountants
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

3 min read
Growth
What is the gig economy?
What is the gig economy?

Learn about the gig economy and escaping traditional work

2 min read
Finance
How to make a business plan
How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

1 min read
Business Management
CRM tools for small businesses
CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

3 min read
Business Management
Market research for small businesses
Market research for small businesses

To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.

3 min read
Business Management
A definition of SEO
A definition of SEO

Is SEO working to drive your business forward?

2 min read
Growth
What is public relations and why does it matter?
What is public relations and why does it matter?

Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?

2 min read
Growth
The power of earned media
The power of earned media

What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?

2 min read
Growth
What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?
What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min read
Growth
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained
Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min read
Growth

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.