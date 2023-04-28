One of the best ways to ensure the success of your business is to manage your finances correctly. As technology advances, it becomes simpler to do this with the help of the wide array of invoicing apps that are available. But with so much choice, it can be difficult to decide which is the best app for invoices.

There’s no single answer to the question “what is the best app for invoices?”, since this depends on a variety of different factors. Different apps are better suited to different types of businesses, and each has its own unique set of strengths. Before looking for the best apps for invoicing, it’s helpful to get a clear idea of your specific needs.

Keep reading to find out about the four best apps for invoicing in 2023 and what the unique strengths and weaknesses of these invoicing apps are.

Xero

Xero is an accounting software that was designed specifically with the needs of growing businesses in mind, making it one of the best invoice apps for small business. It’s simple and easy to use, and is a web-based solution that can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. You can easily view your cash flows, transactions and account details wherever you are.

Furthermore, Xero can be seamlessly integrated with GoCardless to create an efficient and easy payment process for both you and your customers. After a one-time setup, you can collect payments from your customers on the due date, avoiding late payments and putting you in control of your company finances. This is a key advantage that makes Xero one of the best apps for invoices.

ChangeGPS

ChangeGPS is one of the top GoCardless partners in Australia, and should definitely be considered when deciding upon an invoicing app. The software is written by accounting experts who have automated processes/features such as workpapers, reports, benchmarking and compliance. They offer plenty of different templates for invoicing and a variety of billing models to maximize your company’s profit.

In addition to this, ChangeGPS offers excellent customer service. Users get one-on-one advice and monthly check-ins, creating a community that allows you to stay on top of your finances with ease.

Astral365

Businesses that rely heavily on Microsoft Office software should consider Astral365, another GoCardless partner and one of the best apps for business and finance. Astral GoCardless integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, giving you a variety of different ways to collect Direct Debit payments from your customers.

Whether you’re taking one-off payments or setting up a recurring payment, Astral GoCardless allows users to take bank payments, BACS, SEPA, BECS, Autogiro, PaymentsNZ, ACH Debit, and more. Consequently, it’s very easy to select exactly which invoices you want to accept via direct debit, and improve your business’s cash flow.

Astral365 can also synchronize with Excel to automatically produce reports on your business finances. You can access over 170 predefined functions and pre-built reports, making it one of the best invoice apps for small business in Australia.

Better Proposals

If you’re looking for the right online invoicing software, Better Proposals is an excellent choice. One of the best apps for invoicing, Better Proposals allows you to synchronize invoicing with the payment process so that you can accept payments from clients immediately after proposals are signed.

Better Proposals takes the stress out of writing proposals, providing a web-based system which clients can sign online. Once they’ve signed, they’ll be directed to GoCardless to set up their Direct Debit for the agreed date before being sent back. This avoids the lengthy process of sending out traditional invoices, speeding up your payment time and ensuring that your company maintains a healthy cash flow.

Using GoCardless for invoicing

If you’re searching for the best app for invoicing, you may wish to look into GoCardless as an option. GoCardless enables businesses to collect invoice payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts. Integrating seamlessly with 300+ partners, you can get paid up to twice as fast by accepting GoCardless payments for online invoices. Plus, you can handle recurring payments across 30+ countries from one bank account, while settling everything in Australian dollars, making GoCardless highly suitable for businesses accepting payments over international borders.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.