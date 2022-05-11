GoCardless shortlisted as finalists in the annual Finnies Awards!

Finnies 2022, here we come!

For the third year in a row, the GoCardless ANZ team is excited to announce that we’ve been shortlisted as finalists in the annual Finnies Awards!

GoCardless ANZ is proud to have been selected as a finalised in two categories;

Excellence in Payments

Excellence in Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

Since launching in Australia in 2018, GoCardless has committed to driving fintech innovation, underpinned by our core values and operating principles, which have directly contributed to our nomination.

We’re humbled to be recognised amongst a stellar lineup of outstanding peers, and celebrate the developments that will shape the future of finance for Australia.

GoCardless has been nominated for the following awards:

GoCardless is a leader in payments excellence and was founded on the belief that the legacy ways that businesses collect recurring payments is broken. Late payments and failed payments are one of the top five reasons 30 per cent of Australian SMBs don't survive their first two years, and GoCardless is dedicated to help solve this issue.

GoCardless democratises Bank Debit, commonly known as Direct Debit, and makes the ‘pull function’ capability accessible and easy to use for small businesses, while bringing automation and operational efficiencies to enterprise organisations.

Our first payment intelligence product, Success+, which uses machine learning to improve the efficacy of payment retries, and our launch of Australia and New Zealand’s first multi-currency direct debit network, ‘international payments’ product are examples of this.

GoCardless’ commitment to make PayTo, the NPP’s (New Payment Platform) instant account-to-account payment framework available as part of our platform, in time for the regulated launch in mid-2022, forms part of why we’ve been recognised as a leader in payments excellence.

We’re looking forward to facilitating the future of Australian payments with a raft of key launch partners including BizCover and Simply Energy as part of our work to take the pain out of payments.

We’re proud to announce that our market-first partnership with Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world has been recognised as one of the most notable industry collaborations over the past year.

Wise and GoCardless joined forces in October 2021 to create Australia and New Zealand’s first multi-currency direct debit network. The partnership enables merchants to collect payments via multiple bank debit schemes internationally using Wise’s extensive global payment rails through the GoCardless platform.

The partnership came as businesses looked to introduce more payment options that suited their customers’ preferences and facilitated international growth without needing a physical presence in global markets, especially given the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The partnership removed the pain of opening a new bank account and navigating the specific rules in every country where businesses collect payments, eradicating FX fees. Businesses are now able to collect and pay out in over 30 countries worldwide and receive payments at Wise's fairest real exchange rate in GBP, USD, EUR, SEK, DKK, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

2021 was a significant year for GoCardless ANZ. With the upcoming launch of PayTo, some outstanding additions to our team and customer base, and the rollout of innovative new payment solutions, we’re confident in our ability to grow and contribute to the flourishing Australian fintech ecosystem.

The Finnies Awards will take place in Melbourne on 23 June, 2022. We’re looking forward to celebrating the Australian Fintech community and reconnecting in person, after a few years of digital events. If you’re attending, we look forward to toasting to another year of fintech excellence with you! Good luck to the finalists!