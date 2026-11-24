Findings follow the UK’s first agentic account-to-account payment, taken through a checkout GoCardless developed in the programme

LONDON, 24 November 2026: GoCardless, a Mollie company, has completed the second cohort of the FCA’s AI Live Testing (AILT) programme and released new research which points to where payer confidence needs to be built for agentic commerce to take off.

In the survey of 2,184 UK adults, conducted by YouGov on behalf of GoCardless:

36% worry about fraud, hacking or their payment details being stolen if an AI assistant made a payment for them, the most common concern

34% say the area is not regulated well enough yet

32% would not know who would be responsible if something went wrong

30% would not know if they would get their money back

The results point to where confidence needs to be built before consumers let AI assistants pay.

44% of respondents believe that if an AI assistant makes a payment mistake, such as paying the wrong amount or the wrong business, the company that provides the AI agent should be responsible for putting it right. Meanwhile, 22% believe the payer should be accountable because they granted permission.

AI-enabled shopping is already commonplace

AI assistants already play a part earlier in the shopping process. In the past three months, 24% of UK adults have used one to research a product and 7% have bought something because it was recommended by an AI assistant. However, only 13% say they are likely to let AI make a payment for them in the next 12 months. Clear demographic splits emerge: the figure increases to 22% for those in London, and 20% for those aged 18-24 compared to just 7% for those over 55.

Payment was the focus of GoCardless’s work in the AILT, the FCA programme in which successful applicants test AI systems in real-world conditions, with regulatory support and oversight. GoCardless developed its agentic checkout through rounds of user testing and feedback from businesses. In September, it took the UK’s first agentic account-to-account payment, collecting a recurring donation for the charity Trussell, and in October it expanded the checkout to one-off agentic payments.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, said: “Our research indicates that AI is already embedded in how many people shop, but paying is where they pause.Taking part in the AILT let us put a live agentic checkout in front of real payers. That experience will help lay the foundations of agentic commerce across the market. It’s an exciting start but for AI-driven payments to become widely adopted, an open trust framework is essential. It needs the whole ecosystem of industry, regulators and policymakers behind it and we’re proud to play our part.” To try GoCardless’ agentic checkout, visit gocardless.com/checkout/agentic-commerce.

Notes to editors

For more information, contact press@gocardless.com

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,184 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19 and 20 November 2026. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

About GoCardless

GoCardless, a Mollie company, is a global leader in bank payments. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect, manage and send bank payments through Direct Debit, real-time payments and open banking. With US$130bn+ processed annually across 30+ countries, we handle recurring and one-off payments without the chasing, stress, or expensive fees. Our end-to-end payment platform also features AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud, alongside connections to over 350 platforms businesses use everyday.

We are headquartered in the UK, with teams and operations spanning North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

Mollie is the leading payments and financial services partner for business, rooted in Europe, with global reach.

© 2026 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.