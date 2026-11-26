How it started

This began as a question at an internal hackathon in our London and Lisbon offices: could an AI agent set up a Direct Debit mandate and take a payment, start to finish?

It could, with two gaps. Someone had to paste in technical IDs by hand, and the check on who was authorised was minimal.

A few months down the line, that original concept executed the first agentic account-to-account (A2A) payment in the UK: a live donation to Trussell, created via a website chat agent and completed using Direct Debit under the FCA’s AI Live Testing initiative.

What we built

Behind it is a GoCardless-hosted MCP (Model Context Protocol) server. An MCP is the open standard AI agents use to connect to other tools. Ours lets a business’s AI agent set up a Direct Debit mandate or take a one-off bank payment on a payer’s behalf.

From the payer’s perspective, it’s a short conversation:

They chat with an agent to discover more about a product or service offered and explain what they want to do, such as set up a monthly donation. The agent answers their questions and, when they’re ready to make a purchase, brings up a secure GoCardless form in the chat. The payer enters and confirms their details in that secure form. For one-off payments, they approve it in their own banking app. Once our systems confirm the payment was set up correctly, the agent tells the payer it’s done.

Letting employees try to break it

We opened the demo up to everyone at GoCardless with one brief: try to break it. Push its limits, and tell us where it falls over. Across almost 400 conversations, our teams got creative, attempting to confuse the AI with Lorem ipsum text, falsifying an emergency unless it obeyed an illegal request, or impersonating an employee and requesting confidential information.

These requests, though sometimes bordering on the absurd, let us see what the agent would do in every situation, and identify the safeguards we needed to ensure both the payer and AI stuck to the task. In each case, the agent either declined or reverted the conversation back to its original scope of managing donations.

Here’s what we learned along the way.

1. Keep payer details secure with two tokens

AI models can be unpredictable and have different responses to the same inputs. We can’t guarantee one will always show the right disclosures, capture consent correctly, or keep bank details out of chat logs and the model provider’s systems. With real people’s bank details involved, we need to ensure their data is kept secure.

To address these gaps, we chose to show a secure GoCardless form inside the chat window whenever a payer needs to enter an account number, name or address using MCP apps, an extension that lets a tool display its own interface in a chat. The agent only gets status updates, like “payer confirmed”, rather than handling payer data themselves.

Two tokens keep this secure:

The business’s access token proves who the business is. It authenticates the business's connection to the GoCardless MCP, is held on the business's side and is never part of the agent's context.

A short-lived session token covers one payer session and is only used by GoCardless secure hosted view. It is issued to that view, not to the agent.

If either is missing or invalid, the flow stops and the payer sees an error. Consent is always required. Because payer data never passes through a business's LLM, the model never gets sensitive payer information. And by using the forms built on existing payer experiences, payers are already familiar with and trust the checkout flow they see.

We also chose to host this form ourselves rather than give businesses an SDK (Software Development Kit - a code package they’d run on their own servers). An SDK would put session security in the business’s hands, and to maintain payer security, we’ve kept that payment flow as a secure hosted view.

We operate a business-facing MCP server designed for businesses to connect an AI tool to their own GoCardless account, so the AI can work with that business’s own payment data on its behalf. This new capability serves an entirely different audience and purpose where an agent acts on a payer's behalf, rather than a business managing their own data.

We chose to build a separate server for this use case in order to ensure extra security and contain potential damage from prompt injection. We see strict isolation of payer-facing capabilities not as an operational burden, but as a principle that matters when building agentic financial tools.

3. Enforce safety through our tooling, not AI prompts

When a business’s agent connects to us, we give it plain-language instructions on when to use our tools and what to tell the payer. We treat these as part of the product, written and reviewed with the same care as code.

But we can’t see which AI model a business runs, and the same instructions can produce different behaviour on different AI models. So anything - like the information collected to complete a payment - that must always happen is enforced by our systems and not left to the AI:

The amount is fixed and tied to the product or checkout option before the conversation starts

Payer details are only ever captured in our secure form

The outcome comes from our systems, not the agent’s account of it

Our instructions give every business a shared starting point. Businesses shape the conversation on top of that to suit their product and model, without weakening any of those guarantees.

4. Ensure the chat tool can show the checkout form

The secure form relies on MCP apps, and not every chat tool supports it yet. We check this with every business before integration work begins.

For now, that rules out voice-only channels and anything without a visual interface, because there’s nowhere to show the secure form. But those businesses aren’t stuck; they can still create a payment link through the GoCardless API and share the link with the payer - by email, WhatsApp or their own channels.

What’s next?

We’re exploring emerging agentic payment standards such as the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). Keeping our agentic commerce systems small and simple should make them easier to adopt as these standards mature.

The open questions now are less about whether this architecture works, and more about how rapidly businesses' chat clients will evolve to support it.

It was a magical feeling when the Direct Debit for the first payment was set up, and even more exciting when that first payment went through a few days later. It felt like the first man on the moon planting a flag.

Want to learn more about how agentic commerce works? Try the Trussell agentic experience for yourself or get in touch.