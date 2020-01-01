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Olivia Hickling

Partner Operations Manager

Olivia Hickling is Partner Operations Manager at GoCardless. She manages the tooling and processes that keep our partner ecosystem running smoothly, alongside reporting and other operational work. This helps partners get the most value out of working with GoCardless.

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New tools: how to get more out of your GoCardless partnership
New tools: how to get more out of your GoCardless partnership

Submit leads, get listed and manage it all from one place.

1 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.