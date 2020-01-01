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GoCardless is now part of Mollie - the European payments and financial services partner
GoCardless is now part of Mollie - the European payments and financial services partner
Olivia Hickling is Partner Operations Manager at GoCardless. She manages the tooling and processes that keep our partner ecosystem running smoothly, alongside reporting and other operational work. This helps partners get the most value out of working with GoCardless.
Submit leads, get listed and manage it all from one place.