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GOCARDLESS & TIDE

Put an end to late payments

Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Direct Debit integration for Tide.

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Stop chasing payments

Stop those stressful conversations and focus on doing what you do best — GoCardless reduces the work of managing late payments by 90%.

Take control of your cash flow

Get your invoices automatically paid as soon as they’re due — Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

A hassle-free way to pay

Offer Direct Debit, the UK’s preferred automatic payment method for invoices — 71% of businesses that pay by bank transfer are just as happy to use Direct Debit.

How it works

Collect ongoing payments without you or your customers lifting a finger

Getting paid for what you do should be simple.

With GoCardless and Tide, send out invoices knowing that payment will be collected frictionlessly as soon as it’s due. It’s a virtuous cycle, giving you hours back each week to grow your business

The amount you charge and when you charge can be fixed or flexible. In fact, it’s determined by the amount and due date on your Tide invoice.

GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!

Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital

Ideal for your customers

Simple

Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online

Transparent

Customers will always be notified by email when an invoice payment is going to be collected

Efficient

No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay

Safe and protected

Your customers’ payments are  fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error

Ready to get started?

Get started

Simplify your finance admin and start getting paid on time with GoCardless for Tide.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.