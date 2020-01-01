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GOCARDLESS & TIDE
Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Direct Debit integration for Tide.
Stop those stressful conversations and focus on doing what you do best — GoCardless reduces the work of managing late payments by 90%.
Get your invoices automatically paid as soon as they’re due — Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Offer Direct Debit, the UK’s preferred automatic payment method for invoices — 71% of businesses that pay by bank transfer are just as happy to use Direct Debit.
Getting paid for what you do should be simple.
With GoCardless and Tide, send out invoices knowing that payment will be collected frictionlessly as soon as it’s due. It’s a virtuous cycle, giving you hours back each week to grow your business
The amount you charge and when you charge can be fixed or flexible. In fact, it’s determined by the amount and due date on your Tide invoice.
GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!
Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online
Customers will always be notified by email when an invoice payment is going to be collected
No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error
Simplify your finance admin and start getting paid on time with GoCardless for Tide.