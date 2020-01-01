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Variable Recurring Payments

Recurring Pay by Bank: Early results, honest lessons, what comes next

UKPI's commercial VRP scheme went live in June 2026 for Wave 1 industries. Join our webinar to get the latest on early adoption signals, what’s working, what’s not and what’s happening next.

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Wednesday 25th November, 11:00-11:45am

In the webinar, we will discuss: 

  • Wave 1 rollout: Reflecting on the wave 1 rollout and whether early adoption within Wave 1 sectors (utilities, financial services, government, charities, rail) matched expectations

  • Learnings and what next: What learnings can we take from wave 1? 

  • The future for cVRP: What is next for the rollout? Will cVRP ever displace cards?

Meet our speakers: 

  • Hunt Collings-Stamp, Senior Product Manager, GoCardless

  • Lizzie Baker, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.