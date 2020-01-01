Recurring Pay by Bank: Early results, honest lessons, what comes next

Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
UKPI's commercial VRP scheme went live in June 2026 for Wave 1 industries. Join our webinar to get the latest on early adoption signals, what’s working, what’s not and what’s happening next.
In the webinar, we will discuss:
Wave 1 rollout: Reflecting on the wave 1 rollout and whether early adoption within Wave 1 sectors (utilities, financial services, government, charities, rail) matched expectations
Learnings and what next: What learnings can we take from wave 1?
The future for cVRP: What is next for the rollout? Will cVRP ever displace cards?
Hunt Collings-Stamp, Senior Product Manager, GoCardless
Lizzie Baker, Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless