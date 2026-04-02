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Business savings
Earn up to 4% AER (variable)* with a Business Savings Account powered by Tide. Start from as little as £1 and get instant access to your cash whenever you need it.
Get access to Tide’s highest savings interest rate. Open an account with Tide from as little as £1 and start earning from day one.
Got an unexpected bill? No problem. Access your cash instantly. No notice periods or withdrawal fees.
Share a few business details with Tide and get your savings account set up and verified – all in one easy digital flow.
Connect your business bank account to your new savings account and easily add and withdraw funds – no fees or penalties.
The rates compared are all the best variable rates offered in the instant access business savings accounts. Valid as of 02/04/2026. All information has been sourced from providers’ websites. For more details, visit: https://www.tide.co/partners-gocardless-tis/.
Unlock high-interest, easy access with a Business Savings account powered by Tide. Click “Start saving” to get started.
Share a few business details with Tide to get your savings account set up in just a few minutes.
Verify your identity with facial recognition, all in one easy application flow. No lengthy paperwork.
Once verified, securely select your business bank account from the drop-down to connect to your new savings account.
Choose how much you’d like to deposit to your savings account and start earning interest from day one.
Get instant access to your funds whenever you need it. No notice periods or withdrawal fees.
Earn up to 4% AER (variable)* on idle funds with a Business Savings Account powered by Tide.
GoCardless acts as a referral partner only. The Business Savings Account services are powered by Tide.
*Earn up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances between £1M and £10M. The top rate includes a 0.26% savings boost. New Tide Members get these rates free for 4 months, after which your Tide plan’s rates apply. For full details, visit: https://www.tide.co/partners-gocardless-tis/.