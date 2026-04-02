Skip to content

Business savings

Put idle business funds to work

Earn up to 4% AER (variable)* with a Business Savings Account powered by Tide. Start from as little as £1 and get instant access to your cash whenever you need it.

Start savingSee our FAQs

High-interest, easy-access savings

Earn up to 4% AER (variable)*

Get access to Tide’s highest savings interest rate. Open an account with Tide from as little as £1 and start earning from day one.

Get instant access

Got an unexpected bill? No problem. Access your cash instantly. No notice periods or withdrawal fees.

Skip the lengthy paperwork

Share a few business details with Tide and get your savings account set up and verified – all in one easy digital flow.

Easily deposit and withdraw

Connect your business bank account to your new savings account and easily add and withdraw funds – no fees or penalties.

Get access to Tide’s highest savings rate

The rates compared are all the best variable rates offered in the instant access business savings accounts. Valid as of 02/04/2026. All information has been sourced from providers’ websites. For more details, visit: https://www.tide.co/partners-gocardless-tis/.

How it works

  • Get started in GoCardless

    Unlock high-interest, easy access with a Business Savings account powered by Tide. Click “Start saving” to get started. 

  • Submit your application via Tide

    Share a few business details with Tide to get your savings account set up in just a few minutes.

  • Quickly verify your identity

    Verify your identity with facial recognition, all in one easy application flow. No lengthy paperwork.

  • Connect your business account

    Once verified, securely select your business bank account from the drop-down to connect to your new savings account.

  • Start saving from £1

    Choose how much you’d like to deposit to your savings account and start earning interest from day one. 

  • Withdraw your cash at any time

    Get instant access to your funds whenever you need it. No notice periods or withdrawal fees.

Frequently asked questions

Get high-interest, easy access savings

Start saving

Earn up to 4% AER (variable)* on idle funds with a Business Savings Account powered by Tide.

Start saving

GoCardless acts as a referral partner only. The Business Savings Account services are powered by Tide.

*Earn up to 4% AER (variable). Interest rates are tiered, with the top rate for balances between £1M and £10M. The top rate includes a 0.26% savings boost. New Tide Members get these rates free for 4 months, after which your Tide plan’s rates apply. For full details, visit: https://www.tide.co/partners-gocardless-tis/.

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.