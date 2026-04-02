The Business Savings Account powered by Tide is a free instant-access business savings account, offering businesses a way to earn interest on their business cash.

‘Instant-access’ means that you can withdraw your money at any time, without losing the interest you’ve earned up to the day of the withdrawal.

Interest is calculated daily on your available balance at the end of the business day. The total interest earned during the month is paid to your Tide Instant Saver on the 1st of the following month, typically in the evening.

The Business Savings Account powered by Tide is a savings account only and cannot be used as a payout account for payments collected through GoCardless.