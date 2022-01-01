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Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

Webinar
Growth
Building a sustainable competitive advantage through payments
Building a sustainable competitive advantage through payments

See how payments can help with building and sustaining competitive advantage.

3 min read
Retention
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

2 min read
Accountants
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2022
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2022

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
Your top questions about churn answered
Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

3 min read
Retention
How to improve subscription renewal rates
How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

2 min read
Subscription
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min read
Retention
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.

PDF
Retention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min read
Retention
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