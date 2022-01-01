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You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.
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With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.