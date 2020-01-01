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Growth

Growth

What is markup?
What is markup?

Knowing how to set a markup can make a huge difference for your business.

2 min read
Growth
What is a value chain?
What is a value chain?

Get to grips with value chain analysis for business, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel
The small business guide to building a marketing funnel

Maximise customer contacts at every stage of the marketing funnel.

3 min read
Growth
What Is the Payback Period?
What Is the Payback Period?

Find out how the payback period can help you pick the best investments

2 min read
Growth
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees
Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What is marketing automation?
What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min read
Growth
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows
Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min read
Growth
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
Why is business networking important?
Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min read
Growth
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
What is a PESTEL Analysis?
What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

2 min read
Growth
What is inbound marketing?
What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a positioning strategy for your business
How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min read
Growth
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

2 min read
Growth
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

2 min read
Growth
[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021
[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

1 min read
Entrepreneurial
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accountants
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What Is Venture Debt?
What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min read
Finance
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