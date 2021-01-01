Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Alternative payments in healthcare help cut costs and improve patient outcomes.
How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?
What are the most expensive types of payment methods?
What are the most expensive types of payment methods?
Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.
Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments
Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?
Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.
Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.
Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.
Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.
Discover the most important payment methods for business
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
Everything you need to know about escrow payments
What does a fake check look like? Read on to find out.
How long does it take for a check to deposit? That depends…
A cashier’s check is a form of payment guaranteed by the bank
A money order is an alternative to a cash or check that can be used as payment
Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how
When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.
Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.