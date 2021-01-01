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Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Options

Alternative Payment Methods in Healthcare
Alternative Payment Methods in Healthcare

Alternative payments in healthcare help cut costs and improve patient outcomes.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US
Difference in Open Banking in Europe vs US

How does open banking in Europe compare to the USA?

2 min read
Open banking
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid
4 High Fee Payment Methods to Avoid

What are the most expensive types of payment methods?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Understanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act
Understanding the Electronic Fund Transfer Act

Get the inside track on the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What are Account-to-Account payments?
What are Account-to-Account payments?

Learn everything you need to know about account-to-account payments

6 min read
Open banking
What is an API in the context of open banking?
What is an API in the context of open banking?

Open banking doesn’t work without APIs, but what is an API in open banking?

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to validate Bitcoin transactions
How to validate Bitcoin transactions

Transaction confirmation is crucial to keep cryptocurrencies secure and trusted.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to accept ACH payments - Guide for small businesses
How to accept ACH payments - Guide for small businesses

Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.

3 min read
Payments
What is an E-Wallet?
What is an E-Wallet?

Find out what an E-Wallet is and how it can benefit you and your customers.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Types of payment method for your business
Types of payment method for your business

Discover the most important payment methods for business

2 min read
Payments
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021
[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

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Global Payments
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?
What is a Payment in Escrow and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about escrow payments

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to Tell If a Check Is Fake
How to Tell If a Check Is Fake

What does a fake check look like? Read on to find out.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How long does it take a check to clear?
How long does it take a check to clear?

How long does it take for a check to deposit? That depends…

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a cashier’s check?
What is a cashier’s check?

A cashier’s check is a form of payment guaranteed by the bank

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is a money order?
What is a money order?

A money order is an alternative to a cash or check that can be used as payment

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
2 min read
Payments
What are contra and barter transactions?
What are contra and barter transactions?

Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how

3 min read
Accountants
ACH vs. Credit Cards
ACH vs. Credit Cards

When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences

2 min read
Payments
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?
What do CHAPS bank payments mean in the UK banking system?

Discover a little more information about CHAPS bank transfers, right here.

2 min read
Payments
What are mobile payments?
What are mobile payments?

Get the lowdown on mobile payments in the UK with our definitive guide.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
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