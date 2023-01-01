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Global revenues up by 38% with nearly £40bn in transactions processed
Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale
Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale
Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct customers can now get paid faster and avoid costly fees with Direct Debit and open banking payments
Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy