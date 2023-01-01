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Mara Perkuma-Maslakova

GoCardless grows by over 50% in North America
GoCardless grows by over 50% in North America

Global revenues up by 38% with nearly £40bn in transactions processed

3 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses
GoCardless partners with Endava to bring the latest in bank payments to enterprise businesses

Strategic collaboration enables GoCardless to reach large organisations at scale

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for small businesses in the United States
GoCardless and Intuit QuickBooks launch integration to end late payments for small businesses in the United States
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities
GoCardless extends strategic partnership with Sage, boosting global reach and unlocking new growth opportunities

Sage Accounting and Sage Intacct customers can now get paid faster and avoid costly fees with Direct Debit and open banking payments

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay
GoCardless signs agreement to acquire Nuapay

Acquisition to create a full-service bank payment provider that will accelerate the execution of GoCardless’ strategy

2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless and Xero renew partnership to help small businesses navigate tough economic times
GoCardless and Xero renew partnership to help small businesses navigate tough economic times
2 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Kolleno, an AI-enabled financial operations platform
GoCardless partners with Kolleno, an AI-enabled financial operations platform
1 min read
Press Releases
UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless to add bank payments to its offering
UNIPaaS partners with GoCardless to add bank payments to its offering
1 min read
Press Releases
GoCardless partners with Bluefort to enable bank payments for Microsoft Dynamics 365
GoCardless partners with Bluefort to enable bank payments for Microsoft Dynamics 365
1 min read
Press Releases
Nordigen execs join GoCardless leadership team
Nordigen execs join GoCardless leadership team

Former Nordigen executives to hold leadership roles at GoCardless

3 min read
Press Releases

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.