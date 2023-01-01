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Chloe Dormand

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What is invoice discounting and how does it work?
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

4 min read

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.