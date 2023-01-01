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Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

2 min read
Finance
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accountants
What is backup withholding?
What is backup withholding?

Does backup withholding apply to your earnings? Find out when it’s used

2 min read
Accountants
What is the average-cost method?
What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS)
A guide to Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS)

Find out more about the generally accepted auditing standards (GAAS)

2 min read
Accountants
Transfer pricing: what is it and how to use it
Transfer pricing: what is it and how to use it

Find out what transfer pricing is and what it means for your business

3 min read
Accountants
Adjusted gross income (AGI): What is it and how to calculate it
Adjusted gross income (AGI): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the definition and calculations behind adjusted gross income

2 min read
Accountants
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
eChecks: What are they, and how do they work?
2 min read
Payments
What are contra and barter transactions?
What are contra and barter transactions?

Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how

3 min read
Accountants
What is marginal revenue?
What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min read
Accountants
What is the gearing ratio?
What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero balance account?
What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

3 min read
Accountants
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy
How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min read
Business Management
What is a suspense account?
What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to sinking funds
A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min read
Finance
Double-entry bookkeeping explained
Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min read
Accountants
What is lead velocity rate (LVR)?
What is lead velocity rate (LVR)?

Track growth in real-time using the lead velocity rate, or LVR

2 min read
Subscription
What is accelerated depreciation?
What is accelerated depreciation?

Find out if the accelerated depreciation method makes sense for your business

2 min read
Accountants
What is customer segmentation analysis?
What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
How to develop an effective customer experience strategy
2 min read
Business Management
What is an internal audit?
What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

2 min read
Accountants
A guide to the retail inventory method (RIM)
A guide to the retail inventory method (RIM)

Is the retail inventory method useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
What is technical debt?
What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

3 min read
Business Management
What is reserve accounting?
What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min read
Accountants

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