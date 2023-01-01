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Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
Find out why a company's book value is so significant
Does backup withholding apply to your earnings? Find out when it’s used
Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it
Find out more about the generally accepted auditing standards (GAAS)
Find out what transfer pricing is and what it means for your business
Discover the definition and calculations behind adjusted gross income
Contra and barter transactions can be beneficial for business. Here’s how
Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping
Track growth in real-time using the lead velocity rate, or LVR
Find out if the accelerated depreciation method makes sense for your business
Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.
Is the retail inventory method useful for your business?
Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose