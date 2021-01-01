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What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?
What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?

Find out where to record interest expenses on the income statement.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Inflation
How to Calculate Inflation

Inflation rate is generally calculated using the inflation rate formula

2 min read
Accountants
The best tax apps of 2021
The best tax apps of 2021

Make your life as a business owner easier with free tax apps

2 min read
Accountants
What is the difference between a quote vs. an estimate?
What is the difference between a quote vs. an estimate?

What is an estimate, and how does it differ from a quote? Find out here.

2 min read
Invoicing
What are the Invoice requirements in the USA?
What are the Invoice requirements in the USA?
2 min read
Invoicing
What Is an Independent Variable?
What Is an Independent Variable?

Understanding independent variables helps you identify strengths and weaknesses

3 min read
Finance
What Are Regression Statistics?
What Are Regression Statistics?

Understanding how different variables interact will help you plan for the future

3 min read
Finance
What Is Deferred Compensation?
What Is Deferred Compensation?

What is the advantage of nonqualified deferred compensation plans? Find out.

2 min read
Finance
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Apply for PPP loan forgiveness to get your business back on its feet.

3 min read
Finance
How to Consolidate Debt
How to Consolidate Debt

Lower your monthly bills by finding out how to consolidate debt.

3 min read
Finance
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses
Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min read
Finance
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?

Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting

2 min read
Finance
Developing a New Accounting Strategy
Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

2 min read
Accountants
What does switching to GoCardless actually look like?
What does switching to GoCardless actually look like?

All the important steps that help a new business get up to speed on GoCardless.

4 min read
What Is Wage Garnishment?
What Is Wage Garnishment?

Can you stop wage garnishment? Learn what your options are.

3 min read
Finance
What Is Capital Budgeting?
What Is Capital Budgeting?

What are the best capital budgeting methods for your business decisions?

2 min read
Accountants
IRS installment agreement Plan
IRS installment agreement Plan

What are your options when you need to set up an IRS installment agreement?

2 min read
Accountants
How to Compare Travel Credit Cards
How to Compare Travel Credit Cards

Compare fees, sign-up bonuses, and rewards of the best travel credit cards.

3 min read
Finance
What is fractional reserve banking?
What is fractional reserve banking?

Fractional reserve banking sets some ground rules for deposits. Here’s how.

2 min read
Accountants
Small business guide to business ethics
Small business guide to business ethics

Learn how business ethics can help shape your business for the better

3 min read
Retention
Hard skills for a small business startup
Hard skills for a small business startup

Learn about hard skills and how you need them for your startup

2 min read
Growth
What is key person insurance?
What is key person insurance?

Can key person insurance protect your company’s future?

2 min read
Finance
Best life insurance policy for small businesses
Best life insurance policy for small businesses

Learn a little more about life insurance policies for SMEs

2 min read
Finance
What are profitability ratios?
What are profitability ratios?

Learn the key calculations your business needs

2 min read
Finance

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.