Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min read
Finance
The billing process explained
The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min read
Accountants
Offset Definition & Examples
Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

2 min read
Accountants
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider

How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.

3 min read
Enterprise
What is a Billing Address?
What is a Billing Address?

What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses

3 min read
Invoicing
What is an Accounting System?
What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min read
Accountants
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

4 min read
Enterprise
Free cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition
Free cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition

Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value

2 min read
Cash flow
FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act
FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act

Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax

3 min read
Accountants
Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)
Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)

Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates

2 min read
Finance
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?

Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer

2 min read
Payments
Russell 2000 index
Russell 2000 index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages

2 min read
Finance
What Is MSCI EAFE?
What Is MSCI EAFE?

Understand MSCI EAFE and what it means on the stock market.

3 min read
Finance
What Is IRS Form 1099?
What Is IRS Form 1099?

Both employers and contractors need to be aware of IRS 1099 requirements.

3 min read
Finance
Flat Rate vs. Hourly Rate
Flat Rate vs. Hourly Rate

Discover the pros and cons to charging a flat rate vs. hourly pay rate.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Sundry Expenses?
What Are Sundry Expenses?

Create a system for tracking sundry expenses on financial statements.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Tender Offer?
What Is a Tender Offer?

Could a tender offer be a wise investment? Find out how it works.

3 min read
Finance
How Does Commercial Finance Work?
How Does Commercial Finance Work?

From mortgages to business loans, discover the types of commercial finance.

3 min read
Finance
FICO Score vs. Credit Score
FICO Score vs. Credit Score

Knowing what sets FICO scores apart will help you secure financing from lenders

3 min read
Finance
Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?
Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?

Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.

2 min read
Accountants
Bookkeeping Basics for SMEs
Bookkeeping Basics for SMEs

What is bookkeeping and why is it important for small businesses?

2 min read
Finance
Federal vs. State Income Tax
Federal vs. State Income Tax

Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.

3 min read
Accountants
Journalizing Transactions in Accounting
Journalizing Transactions in Accounting

Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.

3 min read
Accountants
What Is a T Account?
What Is a T Account?

Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.

3 min read
Accountants

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.