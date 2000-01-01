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We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.
What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.
Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value
Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax
Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates
Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer
Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages
Both employers and contractors need to be aware of IRS 1099 requirements.
Discover the pros and cons to charging a flat rate vs. hourly pay rate.
Create a system for tracking sundry expenses on financial statements.
Could a tender offer be a wise investment? Find out how it works.
From mortgages to business loans, discover the types of commercial finance.
Knowing what sets FICO scores apart will help you secure financing from lenders
Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.
What is bookkeeping and why is it important for small businesses?
Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.
Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.
Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.