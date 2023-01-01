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Understanding Cash Flow Analysis
Understanding Cash Flow Analysis

Make the most of your cash flow financial statement and grow your business.

3 min read
Cash flow
How to Write a Business Proposal
How to Write a Business Proposal

Learn how to create attention-grabbing business proposals with our guide.

3 min read
Business Management
What Type of Economy Does the U.S. Have?
What Type of Economy Does the U.S. Have?

Learn about the United States economy and its impact around the world.

2 min read
Growth
What Are the Top Economies in the World?
What Are the Top Economies in the World?

Check out our list of countries ranked by GDP, right here.

2 min read
Growth
What Is a Free Market Economy?
What Is a Free Market Economy?

Discover who benefits from the free market economy.

3 min read
Growth
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

2 min read
Business Management
Top 10 Tips for a Successful Product Launch
Top 10 Tips for a Successful Product Launch

Find out how to have a great product launch.

3 min read
Growth
What Is Market Segmentation?
What Is Market Segmentation?

Market segmentation helps businesses identify new opportunities and drive sales

3 min read
Growth
Top 5 Tips for Affiliate Marketing
Top 5 Tips for Affiliate Marketing

Here’s how to get started with affiliate marketing to boost your brand.

3 min read
Growth
Support for Minority-Owned businesses
Support for Minority-Owned businesses

Find support for minority-owned businesses with our roundup of resources.

2 min read
Business Management
How Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business
How Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business

Thought leadership goes beyond trend forecasting. Find out what’s involved.

3 min read
Business Management
Best Nonprofit Donor Management Software
Best Nonprofit Donor Management Software

Find the best nonprofit software for managing donor lists with our guide.

2 min read
Business Management
Important KPIs for Small Businesses
Important KPIs for Small Businesses

Find out how to choose the most important KPIs for your business.

2 min read
Growth
Guide to QR Codes
Guide to QR Codes

Find out how to use a QR code generator to craft a custom QR code.

3 min read
Business Management
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped for success.

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Independent Contractor Status
Understanding Independent Contractor Status

An independent contractor isn’t entitled to employee benefits like healthcare.

3 min read
Business Management
Building a Business Contingency Plan
Building a Business Contingency Plan

Many pitfalls in business are avoidable if you have an actionable plan in place.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is Cognitive Bias?
What Is Cognitive Bias?

Cognitive bias is a natural human process – but it can be avoided.

3 min read
Business Management
Artificial Intelligence in Project Management
Artificial Intelligence in Project Management

Artificial intelligence is becoming a significant force in project management.

3 min read
Business Management
A Guide to Stakeholder Management
A Guide to Stakeholder Management

Find out how to keep key stakeholders happy with our simple guide.

2 min read
Starting a Business
What Are Alternative Investments?
What Are Alternative Investments?

Define alternative investments and alternative investment strategies.

2 min read
Finance
Asset Classes Explained
Asset Classes Explained

Asset classes provide investors with a means to diversify their portfolio.

2 min read
Finance
How to Pay Off Debt Fast?
How to Pay Off Debt Fast?

How to pay off debt fast using a debt calculator

2 min read
Finance
Pros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans
Pros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans

Do you need a variable or fixed rate loan? Find out, right here.

4 min read
Finance

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