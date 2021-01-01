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New Hire Onboarding Checklist
New Hire Onboarding Checklist

Tick all the boxes of employee onboarding with our handy checklist.

2 min read
Business Management
Block Trading Definition & Examples
Block Trading Definition & Examples

What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!

2 min read
Business Management
How to Improve Client Communication Skills
How to Improve Client Communication Skills

Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.

2 min read
Business Management
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min read
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses
GoCardless and Xero: Powering small businesses

Commitment to small businesses makes GoCardless and Xero a perfect match

3 min read
Interim Financial Statements Definition
Interim Financial Statements Definition

What are interim financial statements, and what should they include?

2 min read
Accountants
2021 U.S. Payment Trends Study
2021 U.S. Payment Trends Study

Results from a survey of over 1000 U.S. adults about their payment preferences

2 min read
6 Types of Bank Accounts For Small Businesses
6 Types of Bank Accounts For Small Businesses

Explore the best business bank accounts available

3 min read
Business Management
What Is the Ansoff Growth Matrix?
What Is the Ansoff Growth Matrix?

The Ansoff matrix strategy is a fundamental tool for growing your business.

3 min read
Growth
What Is an ACH Payment API?
What Is an ACH Payment API?

How does an ACH API work, and is an API payment gateway right for your business?

2 min read
ACH
ACH vs. EFT: What’s the Difference?
ACH vs. EFT: What’s the Difference?

Should your business use ACH or EFT? Discover the difference between the two.

2 min read
ACH
What Is ACH Positive Pay?
What Is ACH Positive Pay?

Learn how to keep your business secure from fraud using ACH positive pay.

2 min read
Payments
How to Pay a Vendor via ACH
How to Pay a Vendor via ACH

Learn why and how to verify vendor ACH information when sending payments.

3 min read
Payments
Fighting fraud before it happens with GoCardless’ new account verification tool
Fighting fraud before it happens with GoCardless’ new account verification tool

Automatically validate new customer’s bank details before the first payment

3 min read
GoCardless
What Is an ADX Indicator?
What Is an ADX Indicator?

Make more informed trading decisions using the ADX stock indicator.

2 min read
Finance
Hostile Takeover Definition
Hostile Takeover Definition

As you grow, prepare to defend your company from a hostile corporate takeover.

2 min read
Business Management
Hubris in Business and Management
Hubris in Business and Management

Pride comes before a fall – learn how to recognize hubris in business settings.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Improve Cash Flow with Value Pricing
How to Improve Cash Flow with Value Pricing

Are you looking for ways to improve positive cash flow? Try value pricing.

3 min read
Cash flow
What Is Amalgamation in Business?
What Is Amalgamation in Business?

What is amalgamation, and how does it differ from acquisitions?

2 min read
Business Management
How to accept ACH payments - Guide for small businesses
How to accept ACH payments - Guide for small businesses

Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.

3 min read
Payments
How to Set Up BACS Payments for Your Business
How to Set Up BACS Payments for Your Business

If you’re opening a UK business office, learn how to set up BACS payments.

2 min read
Bacs
How to track an ACH Transaction
How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

3 min read
Payments
The Pros and Cons of Price Skimming
The Pros and Cons of Price Skimming

Price skimming involves some risk, but it can pay off. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

2 min read
Business Management

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.