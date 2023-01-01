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GoCardless for QuickBooks

Collect payments in Intuit QuickBooks Online

GoCardless lets you process QuickBooks Online payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts, using ACH Debit. For invoices, recurring payments, and more.

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Collect invoice payments. Automatically.

  • 1

    Goodbye late payments

    With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase. Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

  • 2

    Lower-cost alternative to cards

    Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

  • 3

    Save time

    Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in QuickBooks Online. Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

  • 4

    Ease of set up

    GoCardless has a direct integration so you can use it from within QuickBooks Online. Using Direct Debit, automatically collect payments from your customer's bank account.

How to collect QuickBooks invoice payments with GoCardless

International payments made simple

Simple payment collection

Collect recurring payments wherever your customers are. Your existing bank account is all you need to get started.

Fast and compliant way to get paid from 30+ countries including the UK, Eurozone, USA and Australia.

Fairest exchange rate

Access the real exchange rate as provided by Wise. We don’t add a margin to the exchange rate.

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Transparent pricing

Low fee of 2% + 40p to cover payment automation, global payout & foreign exchange - no hidden charges.

Collecting QuickBooks Online payments with GoCardless

Get a tour of how GoCardless lets you collect one-off or recurring payments in QuickBooks Online.

Collect invoice payments in QuickBooks

Invoicing your customers in QuickBooks Online? GoCardless lets you automate payment collection when invoices become due.

Easy recurring payments in QuickBooks

Whether it’s recurring invoices, subscriptions or membership fees, GoCardless lets you process recurring payments in QuickBooks Online.

Set up ACH payments in QuickBooks

GoCardless makes it easy to collect payments in QuickBooks directly from your customers’ bank accounts – skipping costly card networks. Whether you’re invoicing your customers occasionally or invoicing them on a recurring basis, you can collect these payments via ACH Debit using GoCardless.

GoCardless has absolutely transformed our business in terms of cash flow. We don’t have to worry about getting paid anymore so we can focus on growing the business.

Ross Murray, Director, Acumen

Collect payments on your QuickBooks invoices

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Sign up to GoCardless and connect to your QuickBooks Online account to start collecting payments on your invoices.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.