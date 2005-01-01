Skip to content

GoCardless for InsuredHQ

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.

End late payments
End late payments

Automatically collect customer payments

Improved customer experience

Improved customer experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%.

Less admin

Less admin

Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in InsuredHQ

Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

Connect your account & set up your packages

How it works

Ready to get started?

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your InsuredHQ account now.  

Get started with no sign-up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.