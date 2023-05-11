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Direct Debit

Use cases for Direct Debit

Rob Keating
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Last editedMay 20231 min read

The level of control Direct Debit gives merchants makes it perfectly suited to invoicing and other recurring payments, such as subscriptions.

Direct Debit is great for…

  • Regular payments such as subscriptions. Retention rates are exceptionally high, as churn due to card expiry is completely eliminated. An example would be membership organisations.

  • Invoicing for services where instant payment is not required. Examples are marketing agencies and driving schools.

  • Account customers who have an ongoing relationship with the merchant. Direct Debit automates the collection process and lets customers simplify the way they pay. Wholesalers are one example.

Accept Direct Debit payments for your business with GoCardless

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Direct Debit isn’t so good for…

  • Transactions which need immediate clearing. Direct Debit payments are not instant - see our timings guide for more info.

Direct Debit payments through GoCardless

Our simple online interface makes it cheaper and easier to access and use Direct Debit than ever before:

  • Online businesses: We are the leader in online Direct Debit, with a simple API that integrates with your website & CRM. This automates the manual processes associated with other providers.

  • Invoicing: GoCardless has partnerships with Sage, Xero, FreeAgent and KashFlow to reconcile your Direct Debit payments automatically.

  • Small businesses: Set up online in under 5 minutes with our simple online interface.

GoCardless makes it easy to collect Direct Debit payments on your Xero invoices. Automate Direct Debit payment collection. Reduce manual admin. Get paid on time, every time

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How to collect Direct Debit payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily set up & schedule Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

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