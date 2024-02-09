Get more than you bargained for with ACH Pull

When it comes to collecting payments, you want the process for both you and your customers to be as hassle-free and cost-effective as possible. ACH Pull (also known as ACH Debit) is one of the most used and preferred types of payment for collecting recurring payments (like subscriptions, instalments or invoices) precisely for those reasons.

In recent research with YouGov, we found that the most popular reasons for customers to choose a payment method were the fact it's secure, fast and easy to use and 89% chose ACH Pull as their most trusted payment method. With over 53% of people choosing ACH Pull to pay for household bills and traditional and digital subscriptions, by using ACH Pull you’re already set up for success.

Are you benefitting by offering ACH Pull as a way to pay?

Other payment methods, like credit cards or wire transfers, have their drawbacks. From expensive fees and manual reconciliation to a higher likelihood of payments failing and customers churning as a result. These don’t only mean time wasted for you but poorer experiences for your customers.

By choosing and promoting ACH Pull as your main payment method and encouraging your customers to pay with ACH Pull, you stand to benefit from:

Getting paid on time and keeping cash flowing Automatically pull payments from your customer's bank accounts and get paid 47% faster and with fewer late or incorrect payments.

No more chasing your customers According to QuickBooks, the average mid-sized businesses spend 14 hours a week doing administrative tasks related to collecting payments. Remove the need for awkward conversations about money with your customers and spend less time chasing payments.

Spending less time on payment admin Normally, as much as two-thirds of the cost of accepting recurring payments comes from admin time, not processing fees. But by using GoCardless ACH Pull, businesses spend 59% less time managing payments.

Reducing the cost of taking payments Some payment methods are costly, such as cards and digital wallets. GoCardless ACH Pull has reduced the cost of taking payments by up to 56% for customers.

Removing the stress out of payment collection Almost 8 out of 10* GoCardless customers agree that moving more payments to ACH Pull has reduced their stress levels significantly. That’s payment peace of mind.

How to collect ACH Pull payments with GoCardless

Easily set up & schedule ACH Pull payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled date. Simple.

Payments that exceed expectation

GoCardless also provides a more user-friendly payment option for customers, letting them make their monthly payments automatically and on time.” Co-founder and CEO, Jon Chee, Excedr

Ready to start collecting more payments?

If you’re a GoCardless customer, head over to your dashboard to start adding customers to your subscriptions.

If you’d like to know more about GoCardless, speak to our payments experts about how ACH Pull could give your business a competitive edge.

*GoCardless Customer Survey, 2021