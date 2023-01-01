GETTING PAID HAS EVOLVED

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Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.
“Less late payments mean we don’t have to fill the gaps which is enabling us to invest our time and money in our continued global growth."
“With fees for GoCardless around 45% lower than Visa/Mastercard and 80% lower than AMEX.”
“We can focus on delivering new product features, I don't think we could have even created the product we have today.”
Weighed down by manual processes and long DSO? Let bank payments do the heavy lifting so you can get back to growing the business.
Try our working capital calculator to see how much you could save.
Access to 30+ countries through one simple integration. A simple, RESTful API and 9.2 score on G2 for integration. It’s never been easier.
Take a look at the process of integration with GoCardless.
Reduce the cost and time spent collecting payments so that you can increase your revenue and grow.
Try our calculator to see how much working capital you could release.
“GoCardless has saved us about $1,200 a month in fees, and that money can be reused to better support staff, our services, and our clients.”
Premiere PC
Collect instant, one-off and recurring payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.