Book a demo

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You can take control of when you collect payments with our account-to-account payment platform. Pull payments directly from customers’ bank accounts at the time an invoice is due.
With GoCardless, 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first attempt. You can also recover over 75% of at-risk payments with our intelligent payment recovery product Success+.
30% of churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. Maximize your payment success with GoCardless and retain your loyal customers for longer.
Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business.
G2 Ratings
We work hard to support businesses with their payment collection. Our customers have ranked us #1 in the G2 Payment Processing Relationship Index Report, ahead of Stripe Payments, BlueSnap, and Worldpay.
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this. Offering bank debit as a payment option means customers are able to complete quick and easy transactions”.
Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
We’re here to support you. From kick off to implementation and getting adoption, our team is here to help you get paid easily with bank debit.
From customer verification to seamlessly collecting payments we strive to deliver a product that streamlines your workflow and is easy to use.
We’re aiming for 100%, though we’re not quite there yet. We are always improving our product to enable businesses to collect payment more efficiently.