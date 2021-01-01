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Payer preference

Leverage your customers’ payment preferences

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. We surveyed 15,000+ consumers and 4,000+ businesses to determine which payment methods consumers and businesses prefer to use.

Discover how you can benefit from meeting customer payment preferences.

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases 2021

This report is for businesses that collect B2B recurring payments from businesses.

You'll learn:

  • How B2B payment preference differs by country

  • Why a one-size-fits-all approach to payment methods is a risky

  • Why digital wallets shouldn’t be the default second option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

  • Which methods are likely to convert your prospects into long-term, paying customers.

Download report

[Report] B2C payment preferences report 2021

This report is for businesses that collect recurring payments from consumers.

You’ll learn:

  • How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country

  • Why consumers favour their preferred payment methods

  • Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world

The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.

Download report
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Leverage payer preferences to your advantage

Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimize your payments strategy.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.