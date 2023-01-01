Reduce costs

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Save time and money by automating your recurring payment collection, and cut out the complex and costly manual processes.
Whether it’s due to failed payments that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires manual data transfer, a poor payment collection process costs time and money.
The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.Adam Coley, Managing Director, Lowaire Digital
Reduce the cost of collecting recurring payments by automating the whole process. GoCardless lets you automate your cash collection and integrate the entire process into your existing billing system.
56%
Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper
Customers can set up their payment details online in just two minutes.
Whenever a subscription begins or a one-off payment is taken, your customers will be notified by email.
No need for customers to remember regular payments, log into online banking, or write and send cheques.
If a payment is ever taken by mistake, your customers’ payments are fully protected.
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”
Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.