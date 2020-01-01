Reduce conversion risk

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Globally, bank debit is the preferred payment method for common recurring payment needs, being most preferred 42% of the time. With GoCardless, easily add bank debit to your payment mix and win more customers.
Payment preferences change from country to country – while cards are popular in the US, bank debit is a more preferred method in the UK and Australia. If you only offer one payment method, you’ll limit the customers who choose your brand.
The reason we added direct debit with GoCardless as a payment option was to hit our very aggressive international growth numbers. Direct debit is a preferred payment method, especially in Europe, and we were lacking parity.
Study participant, IDC White Paper
Did you know half of all businesses see more than 7% of payments fail? And that leads to bad debt, higher churn and loss of revenue.
This startling statistic was uncovered in a Forrester Consulting survey of 700 payment decision-makers.
Read the full report to get all the insights, as well as recommendations for how to overcome your payment challenges.
GoCardless can coexist alongside other payment methods to give customers in over 30 countries the option of bank debit – opening up their payment options and your brand’s potential.
The first global network designed for recurring payments, GoCardless allows you to offer the option of local bank debit payment in more than 30 countries. That includes the UK and Europe, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully first time around. With real-time reporting, you’ll know instantly when a payment does fail so you can act fast.
Connect GoCardless to your global tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.
With GoCardless, fully customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build a bespoke integration using our API. Plus, localise your payment pages to meet the needs of your global customers.
To date, wherever we offer GoCardless it’s the preferred payment option, with 50%-85% adoption. For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.
Diego Passarela, Head of Billing and Payments, Quandoo
Since launching seven years ago, Capital on Tap has obsessed over helping small businesses and works with over 70,000 SMEs.
With Gocardless, Capital on Tap has been able to move over 80% of its global customers to bank debit and reduce the costs of collecting payments by 90%.
Speak to one of our recurring payment experts about payment preferences around the globe, and we’ll show you how GoCardless can support your goals.