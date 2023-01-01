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Business cheques are written against a business cheque account.
We look at the different types of payment processing fees merchants encounter
We explain transaction risk and its implications for businesses
Why cloud-based payments are the present and future of finance
What goes into an effective outstanding payment reminder email?
Find out the debt collection process for small businesses in Australia.
What do the various credit card declined reason codes mean?
Find out when to use a UK sort code and US routing number.
E-cheque clearing times are faster than they used to be.
Merchant accounts and payment gateways work together to process online payments.
What’s the difference between direct deposits and wire transfers?
Discover the top payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.
Find out how to choose the best cross border payment gateway.
Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.
Optimize your billing with our top five SaaS billing solutions.
Reducing payment processing fees can help your business to cut down on costs.
Buy now, pay later helps to drive sales and improve customer relationships.
Is EFT and wire transfer the same? Let’s find out.
Learn everything you need to know about TNA (Transaction Negotiation Authority).
Learn all about the ins and outs of eftpos cards vs. debit cards, right here.
EFTPOS is a mainstay of card payments in Australia. Here’s how it works.