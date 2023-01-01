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Payments

What Is a Business Cheque?
What Is a Business Cheque?

Business cheques are written against a business cheque account.

2 min read
Payments
Payment Processing Fees
Payment Processing Fees

We look at the different types of payment processing fees merchants encounter

2 min read
Payments
Transaction Risk In Business
Transaction Risk In Business

We explain transaction risk and its implications for businesses

2 min read
Payments
Guide to cloud-based payments
Guide to cloud-based payments

Why cloud-based payments are the present and future of finance

2 min read
Payments
How to Write a Payment Reminder Email
How to Write a Payment Reminder Email

What goes into an effective outstanding payment reminder email?

3 min read
Payments
How Can a Small Business Collect a Debt?
How Can a Small Business Collect a Debt?

Find out the debt collection process for small businesses in Australia.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Friendly Fraud?
What Is Friendly Fraud?

Discover how to recognise and prevent friendly fraud.

3 min read
Payments
Credit Card Decline Code Breakdown
Credit Card Decline Code Breakdown

What do the various credit card declined reason codes mean?

2 min read
Payments
Sort Code vs Routing Number
Sort Code vs Routing Number

Find out when to use a UK sort code and US routing number.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Do E-Cheques Take to Clear?
How Long Do E-Cheques Take to Clear?

E-cheque clearing times are faster than they used to be.

2 min read
Payments
Chargebacks vs. Refunds
Chargebacks vs. Refunds

Find out the differences between chargebacks and refunds.

2 min read
Payments
A guide to chargeback management
A guide to chargeback management

Find out how to manage chargebacks effectively.

2 min read
Payments
Merchant accounts vs payment gateways
Merchant accounts vs payment gateways

Merchant accounts and payment gateways work together to process online payments.

2 min read
Payments
Direct deposit vs. wire transfer
Direct deposit vs. wire transfer

What’s the difference between direct deposits and wire transfers?

2 min read
Payments
5 Small Business Payment Processing Challenges
5 Small Business Payment Processing Challenges

Discover the top payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min read
Payments
Facilitating Cross Border Payments
Facilitating Cross Border Payments

Find out how to choose the best cross border payment gateway.

2 min read
Payments
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Best Practices for SaaS Billing
Best Practices for SaaS Billing

Optimize your billing with our top five SaaS billing solutions.

2 min read
Payments
What Are Transaction and Processing Fees?
What Are Transaction and Processing Fees?

Reducing payment processing fees can help your business to cut down on costs.

2 min read
Payments
How Does “Buy Now, Pay Later” Affect Your Business?
How Does “Buy Now, Pay Later” Affect Your Business?

Buy now, pay later helps to drive sales and improve customer relationships.

2 min read
Payments
Difference Between EFT and Wire Transfer
Difference Between EFT and Wire Transfer

Is EFT and wire transfer the same? Let’s find out.

2 min read
Payments
What Is TNA in Banking?
What Is TNA in Banking?

Learn everything you need to know about TNA (Transaction Negotiation Authority).

2 min read
Payments
eftpos vs. Debit Card
eftpos vs. Debit Card

Learn all about the ins and outs of eftpos cards vs. debit cards, right here.

2 min read
Payments
How Does EFTPOS Work in Australia?
How Does EFTPOS Work in Australia?

EFTPOS is a mainstay of card payments in Australia. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Payments
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