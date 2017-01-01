There are many different types of EFTs. Two of the most popular forms of electronic transactions are direct deposit and wire transfer. It’s important to understand the difference between these transfer methods to avoid making mistakes when transferring money electronically. So, what’s the difference between direct deposit and wire transfer? We’ll explore direct deposit vs. wire transfer in greater depth with our handy guide.

What is a direct deposit?

Direct deposit is a money transfer method wherein funds are automatically transferred to your account. This payment method is particularly popular with employers, as it means that the payees don’t have to deal with the hassle of physical checks and can get paid faster. However, there are a few other uses for direct deposit, such as tax refunds.

If you’re getting paid by direct deposit, you’ll need to set it up through your employer/vendor. Generally, this is a simple process. You’ll simply need to provide your account number, bank address, bank routing number, and a few other pieces of personal information, and your employer will be able to set up the direct deposit for your account.

What is a wire transfer?

Now that you’ve got a thorough understanding of direct deposit, let’s take a look at wire transfers. Essentially, wire transfer is a money transfer method that allows people to transfer funds electronically. Utilizing networks like SWIFT (i.e., a network of correspondent banks that work to move your funds from one place to another) or Fedwire, you can use a wire transfer to transfer funds quickly and safely.

Again, the process is simple; customers simply need to provide a few key pieces of information (recipient name, recipient’s bank name, transfer sum, reason for transfer, account number, routing number, SWIFT code, IBAN code) and follow the teller’s instructions. Then, the wire transfer will be completed. Because different countries have different requirements in terms of the information that you’ll need to provide, it’s best to check with your bank before going in to make a wire transfer.

What’s the difference between direct deposit and wire transfer?

When it comes to direct deposit vs. wire transfer, there are a couple of key points that you need to think about. Firstly, there’s the speed of transaction. Although direct deposits are quick – and should see you receive your money within one working day – wire transfers are quicker and you should receive your money in a few hours at most, although it’s usually instantaneous.

Currency is another important factor. With direct deposits, you can only receive payment in the currency of the local banking system. For example, if you’re based in Australia, you can only receive payment in AUD, while those living in the United Kingdom will only be able to receive payment in GBP. By contrast, clients using wire transfers can choose to receive payment in a currency that isn’t the local currency.

Finally, it’s important to note that wire transfers and direct deposits have different functions. Generally, direct deposits are for ongoing payments, like salary/payroll, whereas wire transfers are for single (generally large) payments to another person or institution. As such, the situations where you’ll be using these types of transfer methods may differ substantially.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.