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TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners
Deferred tax assets are items that may be used for tax relief in the future
Bank deposit slips confirm the account and amount of money you’re depositing
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide