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Finance

Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

3 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income

2 min read
Finance
Open banking: Everything you need to know
Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

9 min read
Open Banking
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min read
Finance
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?
What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min read
Finance
Blockchain development in Australia explained
Blockchain development in Australia explained

How has Australia been at the forefront of the blockchain technology?

3 min read
Finance
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

3 min read
Finance
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min read
Finance
What is comprehensive income?
What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min read
Finance
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate the payback period
How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accountants
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min read
Finance
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Cash Advance?
What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min read
Finance
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
What is investment banking?
What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min read
Finance
What is cost recovery?
What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min read
Finance
What is solvency?
What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min read
Finance
Business valuation: how to value your business
Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min read
Finance
Asset management: definition and examples
Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

3 min read
Finance
Understanding digital currency
Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min read
Finance
Managing and Mastering Your Business Finances in 2021
Managing and Mastering Your Business Finances in 2021

It’s time to take control and master your business finances in 2021!

2 min read
Finance
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