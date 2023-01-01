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Finance

Finance

Simple accounting software: the best options for small businesses
Simple accounting software: the best options for small businesses
3 min read
Starting a Business
How to improve your transaction success rate
How to improve your transaction success rate

How can you improve the success rate of your customer’s transactions?

3 min read
Finance
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?

Here’s why the average collection period is so important.

2 min read
Finance
The Different Types of Loss Ratio
The Different Types of Loss Ratio

Discover the different types of loss ratio and how they work.

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Term Loan?
What Is a Term Loan?

Identify your eligibility for a term loan using a long term calculator.

2 min read
Finance
The most common invoice processing problems (and how to avoid them)
The most common invoice processing problems (and how to avoid them)

How can automated systems help prevent invoice processing problems?

3 min read
Finance
How to get paid faster
How to get paid faster

There are multiple ways to get paid faster and reduce your DSO rate.

2 min read
Payments
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Customers Pay Impacts How Long They Stay
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Customers Pay Impacts How Long They Stay

Join Deputy, Zuora and GoCardless to discuss the importance of customer churn and how to optimise payments for customer retention.

Webinar
Enterprise
How to Audit Bank Reconciliation
How to Audit Bank Reconciliation

Find out why and how to audit bank reconciliation.

2 min read
Finance
Future of Open Banking in Financial Services
Future of Open Banking in Financial Services

Explore the latest trends of open banking.

3 min read
Finance
Definition and Examples of iPaaS
Definition and Examples of iPaaS

Integration platform as a service connects cloud-based software applications.

2 min read
Finance
Robotic Process vs Business Process Automation
Robotic Process vs Business Process Automation

Make your workplace more efficient with digital process automation.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to Credit Card Merchant Fees
Guide to Credit Card Merchant Fees

Credit card merchant fees can be costly, especially for small businesses.

2 min read
Finance
Small Business Tax Depreciation
Small Business Tax Depreciation

Find out how small business tax depreciation works in Australia.

2 min read
Finance
What Is APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?
What Is APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?

In this post we’ll answer the question “what is APR?”

2 min read
Finance
Guide to Small Business Entity Concessions
Guide to Small Business Entity Concessions

Small business concessions can reduce your tax payments and more.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Contingent Liability?
What is a Contingent Liability?

We look at contingent liabilities and their importance for businesses

2 min read
Finance
How They Transaction Multiples Used
How They Transaction Multiples Used

Find out how transaction multiples are used to value businesses

2 min read
Finance
List Of Online Payment Methods
List Of Online Payment Methods

Find out about the online payment methods you need to offer

2 min read
Finance
Are Merchant Fees Tax Deductible?
Are Merchant Fees Tax Deductible?

Discover the relationship between merchant fees and taxes.

2 min read
Finance
What Is Balance of Payment?
What Is Balance of Payment?

Balance of payment is an important term every business needs to know.

2 min read
Finance
Guide to Prospect Theory
Guide to Prospect Theory

Prospect theory is analysis of decision under risk.

2 min read
Finance
Recurring Invoice Meaning & Examples
Recurring Invoice Meaning & Examples

What are the benefits of sending a recurring invoice?

2 min read
Finance
Purchase Order vs. Invoice
Purchase Order vs. Invoice

Why is a purchase order so important and how do you create one?

2 min read
Finance
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