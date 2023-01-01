Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Finance

Finance

How to Buy Bitcoin: A Guide
How to Buy Bitcoin: A Guide

Curious about bitcoin but not sure where to start? Take a look at our guide!

2 min read
Finance
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

3 min read
Finance
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min read
Finance
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min read
Finance
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min read
Finance
What is demand-pull inflation?
What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min read
Finance
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min read
Finance
What is LIBOR?
What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min read
Finance
What is an inflection point?
What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min read
Finance
What is ethical investing?
What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?
What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min read
Finance
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min read
Finance
What are ordinary shares?
What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min read
Finance
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min read
Finance
What is net working capital?
What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min read
Finance
What is operating income?
What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min read
Finance
What does ceteris paribus mean?
What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min read
Finance
What is accrued interest?
What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
Understanding inventory control
Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate margin of safety
How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min read
Finance
What is the CAPM formula?
What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min read
Finance
1...56789...12

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.