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Finance

What is capital budgeting?
What is capital budgeting?

Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.

2 min read
Finance
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
How does EBITDA help with financial management?
How does EBITDA help with financial management?

EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.

2 min read
Finance
How to implement value-based pricing
How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

3 min read
Finance
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Top 10 international payment gateways
Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

4 min read
Global Payments
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
What is a wire transfer?
What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is an EFT payment?
What is an EFT payment?

Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Payments
How to chase an overdue invoice
How to chase an overdue invoice

See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.

4 min read
Finance
A guide to start-up business funding in Australia
A guide to start-up business funding in Australia

Find out how to finance a start-up company in Australia, right here.

3 min read
Finance
Small business grants in Australia
Small business grants in Australia

Find out more about Australian government small business grants.

4 min read
Finance
What is a tax invoice?
What is a tax invoice?

Find out how to produce a tax invoice for your customers with our guide.

2 min read
Invoicing
What is a risk-free interest rate?
What is a risk-free interest rate?

Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.

2 min read
Finance
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min read
Finance
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
When Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?

At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.

2 min read
Invoicing
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?

Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?
What is the debt-to-capital ratio?

Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.

2 min read
Finance
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Automatic reconciliation: pros and cons

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.

2 min read
Finance
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