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How to calculate hedge ratio
How to calculate hedge ratio

Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accountants
What Is Absorption Costing?
What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What Are Accrued Liabilities?
What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min read
Accountants
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min read
Accountants
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Product-Market Fit?
What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Growth
What is bank reconciliation?
What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accountants
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accountants
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accountants
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accountants
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Cash flow
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
How to track expenses for small business
How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min read
Business Management

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