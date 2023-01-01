Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless