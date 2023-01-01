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How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold
How To Calculate The Cost Of Goods Sold

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min read
Business Management
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accountants
What is inbound marketing?
What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a positioning strategy for your business
How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min read
Growth
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

2 min read
Growth
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accountants
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to write an effective performance review
How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

2 min read
Business Management
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

2 min read
Growth
What is an oligopoly?
What is an oligopoly?

We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Monopolistic Competition?
What is Monopolistic Competition?

Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min read
Finance
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min read
Finance
What is the times interest earned ratio?
What is the times interest earned ratio?

Perform a business health check with the times interest earned ratio

2 min read
Accountants
What is financial ratio analysis?
What is financial ratio analysis?

Find out everything you need to know about financial ratio analysis

2 min read
Accountants
Discount factor table and definition
Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

2 min read
Accountants
What is mark to market in accounting?
What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

3 min read
Accountants
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it
Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min read
Accountants

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